P.V. Sindhu trolled for using AI to write a sycophantic piece on PM Modi

Pangram AI is an AI-content detection platform that analyses text and estimates whether it was written by a human being, generated by AI, or created with AI assistance. The platform is widely used by schools, universities, publishers, businesses, and content moderation teams. Pangram AI uses machine learning and natural language processing models trained on large datasets of both human-written and AI-generated text. According to Pangram, its detector achieves around 99 per cent + accuracy and has been independently evaluated by researchers from the University of Chicago and the University of Maryland in US. It is regarded as one of the stronger AI-text detectors currently available. Pangram ruled that Sindhu’s article was ‘100 p.c’ AI-generated.

Several fans were shocked enough to voice that they have lost respect for the badminton player. “Not becoming of a sportsperson to use AI exclusively to shill for the Prime Minister and his political party. Shame on you, Sindhu. Always felt proud of your achievements and today you erased the respect I had for you.” Others too were sceptical of Indian influencers, celebrities and sportspersons crawling out of the woodwork to praise the prime minister while keeping silent on hostel collapse, mob lynching, police brutality, inflation and unemployment.

Did she have to write a puff piece, asked some fans. Others wondered what prompts otherwise apolitical sportspersons and film stars to shower such gushing praise on people in power. Some expressed doubts if the player’s name has been used by the ruling party’s IT cell to pull it off. The New Indian Express which is in a position to end the suspense and explain how it failed to detect a completely AI-generated article before publication, it has been silent so far.

In her effusive tribute Sindhu wrote, “For most of our history, the answer to a big dream in India was ‘you can’t’. Not because you were not good enough, but because the door didn’t exist. The quietest and largest achievement of Narendra Modi’s leadership is that the answer became ‘why not’…for decades, ambition in India ran into a wall of permissions. To do almost anything that mattered, you needed a licence, a clearance, a contact or the right family name", she wrote, but “PM Modi’s real insight was to look at that wall and see it for what it was. He put the shift in a simple line: government moving from ‘prohibited unless permitted’ to ‘permitted unless prohibited’."

Barely a week ago on 11 September, Sindhu had actually reflected on AI. “I’m no AI expert. I use it for training, recovery, learning and understanding my performance better. And then you read that people have tried to build rockets on the damn thing. Just crazy to think about the sheer power of this technology. The upside is extraordinary. The potential for misuse is terrifying.”

Her next signed piece, quipped a wag, could be on the misuse of AI.