Long queues for LPG cylinders in UP, Yogi claims 'no shortage'

Visuals from Kanpur showing Uttar Pradesh police personnel walking past a long queue of residents standing with empty LPG cylinders while announcing that there was no shortage of cooking gas have surfaced online, even as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state was facing no supply crisis and urged people not to believe rumours.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows people waiting outside a distributor centre with empty cylinders while police officials make announcements asking the public not to panic and stating that LPG supply in the state is normal.

Reports of long queues outside gas agencies have emerged from several parts of the state amid growing public concern over the availability of cooking gas.

CM reviews LPG supply situation

Adityanath on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials and representatives of oil companies to review the demand and supply situation of LPG across the state.

During the meeting, he directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply and smooth distribution of cooking gas and stressed that no artificial shortage should be allowed.

“The situation is not as serious as being rumoured,” Adityanath said, asking oil companies to regularly inform the public about the actual status of LPG supply and distribution in coordination with the administration.

He also said consumers who have booked LPG cylinders should receive timely delivery and should be informed about the likely date of their next refill.