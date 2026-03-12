Long queues for LPG cylinders in UP, Yogi claims 'no shortage'
Video from Kanpur shows police announcing normal supply even as residents wait with empty cylinders outside distributor centres
Visuals from Kanpur showing Uttar Pradesh police personnel walking past a long queue of residents standing with empty LPG cylinders while announcing that there was no shortage of cooking gas have surfaced online, even as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state was facing no supply crisis and urged people not to believe rumours.
The video, widely circulated on social media, shows people waiting outside a distributor centre with empty cylinders while police officials make announcements asking the public not to panic and stating that LPG supply in the state is normal.
Reports of long queues outside gas agencies have emerged from several parts of the state amid growing public concern over the availability of cooking gas.
CM reviews LPG supply situation
Adityanath on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials and representatives of oil companies to review the demand and supply situation of LPG across the state.
During the meeting, he directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply and smooth distribution of cooking gas and stressed that no artificial shortage should be allowed.
“The situation is not as serious as being rumoured,” Adityanath said, asking oil companies to regularly inform the public about the actual status of LPG supply and distribution in coordination with the administration.
He also said consumers who have booked LPG cylinders should receive timely delivery and should be informed about the likely date of their next refill.
Police deployment at distributor centres
The chief minister directed officials to deploy police personnel at LPG distributor centres where required to ensure order and facilitate smooth distribution.
He also warned that strict action would be taken against any distributor agency or individual found involved in black marketing or hoarding of cylinders.
“If any agency or individual is found involved in black marketing or hoarding, an FIR will be registered immediately and strict action will be taken,” he said.
Officials at the meeting said the supply of petrol and diesel in the state remained normal and there was no shortage in their distribution.
Alternative fuel arrangements
Considering the current situation, Uttar Pradesh has been allocated 80 lakh litres of kerosene as an alternative fuel.
Adityanath also asked officials to establish communication with hostels, hospitals, dharamshalas, hotels and other commercial establishments and encourage them to use alternative fuels if required.
The Food and Civil Supplies Department has been directed to set up a control room and ensure round-the-clock monitoring of LPG supply and distribution across districts.
