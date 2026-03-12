Oppn protests LPG shortage; Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi himself ‘panicked’

“You saw yesterday that the Prime Minister’s chair was empty. He is telling the country not to panic, but he himself has panicked,” he added.

The protest unfolded near Parliament’s Makar Dwar, where opposition MPs from the Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party raised slogans such as “Naam Narendra, Kaam Surrender” and “Modi ji, LPG”.

In a symbolic act highlighting the cooking gas crisis, women MPs — including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — sat beside a mock brick stove, voicing their protest against the government’s handling of the situation.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party, also criticised the government in a post on X, accusing the Prime Minister of focusing on election campaigns while the country grapples with a serious energy crisis.

“When the country is facing a severe crisis, Prime Minister Modi ji is engrossed in election tours,” Kharge said, claiming that LPG shortages have forced industries and small businesses to suffer the consequences of what he described as the government’s failure.

He also blamed diplomatic setbacks and energy mismanagement for the situation, saying the burden of these failures is now being borne by India’s 1.4 billion citizens. “Narendra Modi ji, bahut hui ‘Mann Ki Baat’, zara sansad mein aa kar kariye ‘mudde ki baat’,” Kharge added, urging the Prime Minister to address the issue in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, proceedings in Parliament were disrupted as opposition members demanded a detailed discussion on the escalating conflict in West Asia and its possible impact on India. The House was adjourned soon after convening at 11 am amid loud sloganeering.

Later, Rahul Gandhi was seen sharing tea with suspended opposition MPs on the steps near Makar Dwar, underscoring the opposition’s protest over both the LPG shortage and the broader geopolitical situation.

Prime Minister Modi had on Wednesday appealed to citizens not to panic, assuring them that the government would safeguard public interest and manage the situation despite disruptions in global fuel supply chains.

The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has begun to ripple across India’s hospitality sector, with restaurants, street food vendors and catering businesses scrambling for alternatives. Many establishments are turning to induction cooktops, microwaves, firewood and even solar-powered solutions as the widening conflict in West Asia threatens fuel supply routes.

With the government prioritising domestic cooking gas supply for households, businesses dependent on commercial LPG — from modest roadside eateries to upscale restaurants — are grappling with uncertainty, some even fearing temporary closure.

In New Delhi, irregular LPG supply has left many kitchens running on dwindling reserves, with several restaurants reporting that they have only a day or two of stock left. Industry representatives say many establishments are trying to cope through temporary adjustments while anxiously watching developments.

Amid the growing concern, the government and oil companies have sought to reassure citizens that supplies of domestic LPG cylinders for households remain secure.

With PTI inputs