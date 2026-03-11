Amid LPG crisis, Congress challenges Hardeep Puri’s 'no LPG shortage' claim

Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba on Wednesday challenged petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s claim that India faces no LPG shortage, citing reports of supply disruptions affecting households, restaurants and multiple industries.

“On 9 February, Hardeep Puri said there is no shortage of LPG in the country and that stocks are full,” Lamba said at a press meet, quoted in a post shared by the Congress on X. “But reports are coming from across the country that LPG cylinders are now in short supply everywhere. The entire country has come under the grip of this shortage.”

Lamba said Congress leaders had sought to meet Puri on 7 March, the day LPG cylinder prices were raised, but were denied an appointment. “On the day LPG cylinder prices were increased, we went to meet Hardeep Puri, but he refused to meet us. However, we did not stop and continued to raise our voice,” she said, adding that an FIR had been registered against them for raising the issue.