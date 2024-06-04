Raebareli BJP candidate concedes defeat, apologises to people

Singh posted this message when the vote difference between him and Rahul Gandhi crossed one lakh.

The latest figures as provided by the Election Commission showed Rahul Gandhi securing 3,56,463 and establishing a massive lead of 1,99,212 over Dinesh Pratap Singh, who has got 1,57,251 so far.

Raebareli was last represented by Sonia Gandhi, who became a Rajya Sabha member and did not contest the Lok Sabha seat this time.

The constituency is considered the family bastion of the Gandhis.