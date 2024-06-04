Why Narendra Modi is certain to win— per John Oliver of 'Last Week Tonight'

The latest episode of the HBO series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, titled 'Indian Elections, Trump & Red Lobster', is yet to be aired by HBO’s official streaming partner JioCinema in India—though it was expected to turn up on Monday, 3 June.

It is also expected to be available on Indian YouTube on Thursday, 6 June. Will it be?

Oliver has won 16 Emmy Awards and 2 Peabody awards, and was described by Time magazine as a ‘comedic agent of change… powerful because he isn’t afraid to tackle important issues thoughtfully, without fear or apology’.

And in this episode, he turns his gaze on the general election in India, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the Indian media—and on how to eat a mango and what the exact opposite of a snake may look like.