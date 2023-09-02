Ragging death: JU registrar threatened of dire consequences if key accused is harmed

The registrar of Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University (JU) Snehomonju Basu has reportedly received a letter threatening of dire consequences if the Saurav Chowdhury, the prime accused in the ragging-related death of a fresher, is harmed.

Basu has submitted the letter -- addressed to the registrar and joint- registrar of JU --, to the Jadavpur police.

It is learnt that the sender of the letter has identified himself as Rana Roy, a professor by profession.

However, the JU authorities have confirmed to the police that the university faculty does not include anyone named Rana Roy. The police have started an investigation on the source of such a threatening letter.