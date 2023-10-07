Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to address separate public rallies in poll-bound MP next week

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address separate public rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on October 10 and 12 respectively, a party functionary said.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly are due in November this year. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is striving to retain power, while the opposition is trying to return to the helm.

"Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Beohari of Shahdol district on October 10," state Congress media department president K K Mishra said.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally in Mandla on October 12, he said.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath will also address both the gatherings along with other party leaders, Mishra said.