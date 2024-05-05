Rahul Gandhi advocates for caste survey, promises to abolish Agniveer scheme

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again advocated for a caste survey and an economic review to ascertain who possesses how much wealth and asserted that this will be the first task of the INDIA bloc if it is voted to power.

Addressing students at "Nyay Manch - Ab India Bolega" in the national capital, Gandhi said an INDIA bloc government will also abolish the Agniveer scheme and compensate the 1.5 lakh youngsters who were selected but not given entry into the armed forces.

"The first step is a caste census along with an economic survey and it will ascertain who possesses how much wealth in the country," he said.

People making up 90 per cent of the country's population do not even know their strength and are unaware as to how much of India's wealth they possess, he added.

"They say that they have almost 50 per cent of the population but they do not know how much wealth they have. We are going to conduct a caste census and the OBCs (Other Backward Classes) will know how much they have in different fields and the truth will come out," Gandhi said.

"What is happening today is that OBCs are being fooled and a lot is being told to them but the main issue of how much wealth is lying with whom is not known," he added.