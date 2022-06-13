Rahul Gandhi appears before Enforcement Directorate

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED in New Delhi for questioning in the National Herald money laundering investigation.

Rahul Gandhi, 51, entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 AM after he started from the Congress office on Akbar Road accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.