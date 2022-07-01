Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kerala on 3-day constituency visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kannur on Friday on a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad during which he will attend various programmes, including inauguration of a farmers bank's building and a UDF Bahujana Sangamam.

Massive security arrangements were in place for Rahul Gandhi's visit which came amid tension in the state over the alleged attack on AKG Centre, the headquarters of ruling CPI(M), in Thiruvananthapuram. The ruling left party has alleged role of the Congress behind the "bomb attack" on the centre. Congress leaders led by State party chief K Sudhakaran received Rahul Gandhi at Kannur international airport as his flight landed there at around 8.30 am.

The Congress MP will reach Mananthavady in Wayanad at 12. 15 pm, party sources said.