Rahul Gandhi backs IDBI employees, questions sale of profitable bank to Fairfax

Rahul Gandhi has backed IDBI Bank employees opposing its privatisation, questioning the sale of a bank that earned over Rs 9,000 crore in profit last year

He raised concerns over reservation, service conditions and a parliamentary assurance that the government would retain at least 50 per cent ownership

DIPAM has defended the bidding process, saying the reserve price remained unchanged and the second round followed an authorised procedure

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned the government’s decision to sell a controlling stake in IDBI Bank to Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings, expressing support for employees opposing the privatisation of the profitable lender.

In an open letter dated 29 October, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha argued that public banks serve a nation-building purpose and should not be treated merely as assets available for sale.

Gandhi recalled meeting a group of IDBI employees at Parliament House in March last year. They had asked why the government wanted to sell a bank whose financial recovery they had helped deliver.

He said he subsequently raised the matter in the Lok Sabha, seeking an explanation for the sale and safeguards for employees and depositors, but received no justification from the government.

Tracing IDBI’s origins as a development finance institution, Rahul Gandhi credited employees with steering it through a difficult transition into commercial banking. The bank, which was making losses seven years ago, earned more than Rs 9,000 crore in profit last year, he noted.

“That turnaround is your work,” he told employees.

Rahul Gandhi said an institution created with public funds belonged to the public. He pointed out that the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India together currently held about 95 per cent of IDBI Bank, with their combined ownership set to fall to around 34 per cent after the transaction.

He also referred to an assurance given to Parliament in 2003 that the government would retain at least 50 per cent ownership of IDBI. Although that commitment might not have been incorporated into law, he argued that an assurance to Parliament carried an obligation to the people.