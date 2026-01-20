Rahul Gandhi calls BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla, requests cricket academy in Raebareli

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, turned a sporting celebration in Raebareli into a moment of quiet advocacy on Tuesday, urging the creation of a cricket academy to nurture local talent in his parliamentary constituency.

While attending a cricket event in Raebareli, Gandhi took note of the condition of the sports ground and engaged in a conversation with members of the organising committee from the stage itself. District Cricket Association president Dr Manish Chauhan, along with Sunil Singh Bhadoria and Vikas Singh, informed him that the area lacked proper sporting infrastructure, forcing aspiring players to train under difficult conditions.

Moved by the concerns raised, Rahul Gandhi immediately reached out to BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla over the phone, requesting the establishment of a cricket academy in Raebareli. The appeal, made publicly from the stage, underscored his emphasis on grassroots sports development and the need to provide young athletes with better opportunities and facilities.