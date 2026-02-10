Rahul Gandhi challenges publisher’s claim over Naravane's memoirs
Using former Army chief’s 2023 social media post, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disputes Penguin Random House India’s statement that 'Four Stars of Destiny' is yet to be published
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday cited a December 2023 social media post by former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to challenge Penguin Random House India's claim that Naravane’s memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, has not yet been published. Gandhi read out Naravane’s post on X (formerly Twitter), in which the former army chief reportedly said, "Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind."
Gandhi argued that either Naravane is telling the truth or Penguin is, and added, "Both cannot be telling the truth". He emphasised that while Penguin has repeatedly asserted that the book has not been published and that no copies, print or digital, have been released to the public, Naravane's tweet indicates otherwise. Gandhi also pointed out that the book is available for purchase on Amazon, challenging the publisher’s claim.
According to Penguin Random House India (PRHI), they hold exclusive publishing rights to Four Stars of Destiny, but the book has not gone into formal publication. The publisher stated that any copies circulating, whether print, PDF, or online, would constitute copyright infringement. This position follows an FIR registered by Delhi Police regarding the unauthorised circulation of the manuscript in digital and other forms.
Further complicating the issue, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) reportedly has not cleared the publication of Naravane’s memoir as of late 2024, unlike dozens of other books by retired military personnel that received timely clearance. Naravane’s book remains an outlier with approval still pending.
Rahul Gandhi contended that the book contains statements "inconvenient" for the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting political motives behind the controversy. He urged the public to decide whom to believe—Naravane or Penguin—highlighting the contradictory claims amid ongoing political debate.
