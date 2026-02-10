Rahul Gandhi challenges publisher’s claim over Naravane's memoirs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday cited a December 2023 social media post by former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to challenge Penguin Random House India's claim that Naravane’s memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, has not yet been published. Gandhi read out Naravane’s post on X (formerly Twitter), in which the former army chief reportedly said, "Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind."

Gandhi argued that either Naravane is telling the truth or Penguin is, and added, "Both cannot be telling the truth". He emphasised that while Penguin has repeatedly asserted that the book has not been published and that no copies, print or digital, have been released to the public, Naravane's tweet indicates otherwise. Gandhi also pointed out that the book is available for purchase on Amazon, challenging the publisher’s claim.