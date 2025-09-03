Rahul demands immediate rain relief packages from Centre for North India

Rahul Gandhi, Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate intervention and the announcement of a special relief package to help flood-affected states, particularly Punjab.

Addressing the widespread devastation, Gandhi posted on X [formerly Twitter], “Modi ji (sic), the floods have caused devastating destruction in Punjab. The situation is also extremely concerning in Jammu [and] Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand".

"In such difficult times, your attention and active assistance from the central government are absolutely necessary. Thousands of families are struggling to save their homes, lives, and loved ones. I urge the immediate announcement of a special relief package for these states, especially for farmers, and for relief and rescue operations to be intensified,” he added.