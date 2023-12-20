Rahul Gandhi donates to Congress' crowdfunding campaign

Gandhi asked Congress treasurer Ajay Maken how much money would be raised by the party.

Maken said no specific target has been set, but the amount will be 'higher than expected'.

Asked which organisation is contributing the most, Maken told Gandhi that they have calculated the funds collected state-wise, but not organisation-wise.

"The Youth Congress and the NSUI (National Students' Union of India) should also do the same and so should the Mahila Congress. All India Professional Congress should be number one (in contribution)," Gandhi said.

Maken told the former party chief that Maharashtra has made the highest contribution to the campaign so far, followed by Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress launched its "Donate for Desh" crowdfunding campaign on Monday, 18 December with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge making the first contribution.