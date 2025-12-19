Rahul Gandhi engages with German think-tanks on democracy and global responsibility
The Leader of Opposition meet with scholars, Indian diaspora and German officials, highlighting accountability, education and climate cooperation
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, engaged with German think-tanks and addressed the Hertie School in Berlin on Friday, reflecting on the evolving global landscape and India’s democratic trajectory.
Speaking to students, scholars and academics, Gandhi described democracy as more than a system of governance, emphasising it as “a constant process of engagement, responsibility and accountability.” Drawing from his personal and political experiences, he discussed leadership, the challenges of a shifting global order, and the need for inclusive and equitable education.
At an event organised by the Overseas Indian Congress, Gandhi addressed the Indian community in Berlin, reaffirming his party’s commitment to truth and democratic values. He said, “Our entire culture is based on truth… The Congress, Mahatma Gandhi and even you, we defend the truth of India.” He contrasted this with recent remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, observing, “The ideological head of the RSS is openly saying that truth is of no consequence, power is important. This is the difference between them and us.”
Gandhi also praised the Indian community in Germany as “excellent ambassadors for the country,” adding, “You carry the idea of India, you carry the truth of India. And I am extremely proud of all of you.”
In addition to his public engagements, Gandhi held discussions with former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on global affairs, trade, and strengthening India-Germany ties in a rapidly changing world. He also met Carsten Schneider, German Minister for Environment and Climate Protection, to deliberate on shared climate challenges and the importance of sustainable, people-centric solutions.
The visit underscored Gandhi’s emphasis on accountability, international cooperation, and cultural engagement with the Indian diaspora, according to the Congress.
With PTI Inputs
