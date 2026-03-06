Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over two IAF pilots killed in Sukhoi crash

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of two Indian Air Force officers in the crash of a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft in Assam.

The IAF identified the deceased officers as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries when the aircraft crashed during a training mission in the Karbi Anglong district, about 60 km from Jorhat.

In a message posted on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi said the news of the officers’ deaths was “deeply saddening and painful”.

“The news of the martyrdom of Indian Air Force soldiers squadron leader Anuj and flight lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar in a plane crash is deeply saddening and painful,” he wrote.

Paying tribute to the officers, the Congress leader also conveyed condolences to their families. “I pay my heartfelt tribute to these brave sons of India and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands with them in this hour of grief,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force confirmed the deaths of the two officers in the Su-30MKI crash and expressed solidarity with their families.