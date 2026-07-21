Rahul Gandhi, other leaders, detained during protest outside PM’s residence

The political temperature in Delhi soared on Tuesday, 21 July, as Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other opposition leaders, were detained by Delhi Police during a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

The protest was a direct response to the police action against student demonstrators during the NEET UG 2026 march to Parliament on Monday, 20 July. Thousands of students had gathered to demand justice over the alleged leak of the crucial medical entrance examination paper, an issue that quickly spiralled into a nationwide debate on the integrity of India’s education system. The Congress party has been at the forefront of rallies and protests since, pressing for a transparent investigation and accountability.

On Tuesday, the Congress leaders escalated their demonstration by staging a sit-in around 3.30 p.m. They demanded a direct parliamentary discussion about the NEET controversy, and called for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The party also called the series of confrontations between student protesters and police on Monday as "heavy-handed" and "unacceptable".

Security forces moved to disperse the protest after several hours. Witnesses recounted tense moments as police personnel physically removed Rahul, who lay on the ground, resisting arrest. During the scuffle, he was reportedly injured beneath the eye. Priyanka, known for her fierce and unyielding stance, was seen hanging onto the door of a police bus even as it began moving, demanding to be released.

While being taken into custody she said, "They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us."

They were taken by bus to Chhatrasal Stadium and were there till the time of filing this report.