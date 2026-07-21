Rahul Gandhi, other leaders, detained during protest outside PM’s residence
"They are cowards. They are scared. We are not afraid of them. They are afraid of us," Priyanka Gandhi tells reporters while being taken into police custody
The political temperature in Delhi soared on Tuesday, 21 July, as Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other opposition leaders, were detained by Delhi Police during a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
The protest was a direct response to the police action against student demonstrators during the NEET UG 2026 march to Parliament on Monday, 20 July. Thousands of students had gathered to demand justice over the alleged leak of the crucial medical entrance examination paper, an issue that quickly spiralled into a nationwide debate on the integrity of India’s education system. The Congress party has been at the forefront of rallies and protests since, pressing for a transparent investigation and accountability.
On Tuesday, the Congress leaders escalated their demonstration by staging a sit-in around 3.30 p.m. They demanded a direct parliamentary discussion about the NEET controversy, and called for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The party also called the series of confrontations between student protesters and police on Monday as "heavy-handed" and "unacceptable".
Security forces moved to disperse the protest after several hours. Witnesses recounted tense moments as police personnel physically removed Rahul, who lay on the ground, resisting arrest. During the scuffle, he was reportedly injured beneath the eye. Priyanka, known for her fierce and unyielding stance, was seen hanging onto the door of a police bus even as it began moving, demanding to be released.
While being taken into custody she said, "They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us."
They were taken by bus to Chhatrasal Stadium and were there till the time of filing this report.
The detentions came after Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan met Rahul Gandhi at the protest site.
In a post on X, Singh claimed Rahul Gandhi initially agreed to end the protest if the government assured a discussion in Parliament on the alleged NEET paper leak and the related agitation. Singh said the government accepted that demand after consulting the leadership, but Gandhi later added a fresh demand seeking Pradhan's resignation.
Calling the Congress leader's conduct "unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy", Singh alleged Rahul Gandhi had changed his stand after receiving the government's assurance.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi appealed to people to join the protest outside the Prime Minister's residence, accusing the government of failing to answer questions over the alleged paper leak.
"An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences. He cannot. Not this time," Gandhi said in a post on X.