Rahul Gandhi hails Telangana's proposed law for gig workers

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hailed the Telangana government's move to introduce a law for the welfare of gig workers, and urged chief minister A. Revanth Reddy to conduct statewide public consultations for the draft legislation.

In a letter to Reddy, Gandhi said he was impressed, during his recent visit to Hyderabad, by the vibrant public consultative process for the socio-economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey (ongoing in the state).

"I request you to conduct similar state-wide public consultations for the draft legislation for gig workers as well. Hearing from all parties will ensure that the law is robust, effective and meaningful. The process can also help anchor future regulations for this sector," Gandhi said.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said he would be happy to be a part of the consultative process.

He expressed confidence that Telangana would lead the way in building a sustainable gig economy for the future.