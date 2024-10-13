Telangana caste survey move shows commitment to social justice: Cong MP
Congress MP Manickam Tagore says this shows party's commitment to social justice, criticises Centre for not taking up survey
Hailing the decision of the Telangana government to undertake a caste survey, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said this showed the party's commitment to social justice. He also criticised the Centre for not taking up the survey. “Why is Modi ji afraid to do it when Revanth Reddy ji can?” the Congress leader asked.
Tagore, who is the Congress in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, also questioned AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over not making public the findings of the caste survey conducted in the state by the previous government led by YSR Congress Party.
Telangana will become the third state after Bihar and Andhra Pradesh to undertake a caste survey. “Telangana’s move to start a caste survey shows the Congress’ unwavering commitment to social justice,” the Congress leader said in a post on X on Sunday. He said the demand for a national caste census by Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is essential for equitable resource distribution across the nation, and said only the Union government can deliver on this crucial step for India.
The government of Telangana issued orders on Friday, 11 October, for a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (sociological, educational, economic, employment, political, and caste) of the entire state. As per the government order (GO), the survey shall be completed within 60 days. The planning department has been designated as the nodal department to conduct the survey.
The GO mentioned the resolution passed by the state legislative assembly to conduct the survey as per the decision taken by the council of ministers.
“Government after careful consideration, hereby orders to take up a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey) of entire Telangana so as to plan and implement various socio, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities for the amelioration of Backwards Classes, SC and ST citizens of the state and other weaker sections of the state,” reads the GO.
Meanwhile, the state government has also constituted a single-member commission of inquiry to conduct a study on sub-classification within Scheduled Castes reserved categories, and to examine various aspects associated with the issue.
The government has appointed Dr Justice Shameem Akhter, a former judge of the Telangana High Court, to head the commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act. The Scheduled Castes development department on Friday issued a GO in this regard. The commission has been asked to submit its report within 60 days.
The government constituted the commission on the recommendation of a committee constituted to study the judgement of the seven-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on the sub-classification within Scheduled Castes reserved categories.
Headed by minister for irrigation and civil supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the six-member committee on 9 October recommended the appointment of a commission of inquiry for sub-classification within Scheduled Castes reserved categories based on the Supreme Court judgment of 1 August.
