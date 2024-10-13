Telangana caste survey move shows commitment to social justice: Cong MP

Hailing the decision of the Telangana government to undertake a caste survey, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said this showed the party's commitment to social justice. He also criticised the Centre for not taking up the survey. “Why is Modi ji afraid to do it when Revanth Reddy ji can?” the Congress leader asked.

Tagore, who is the Congress in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, also questioned AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over not making public the findings of the caste survey conducted in the state by the previous government led by YSR Congress Party.

Telangana will become the third state after Bihar and Andhra Pradesh to undertake a caste survey. “Telangana’s move to start a caste survey shows the Congress’ unwavering commitment to social justice,” the Congress leader said in a post on X on Sunday. He said the demand for a national caste census by Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is essential for equitable resource distribution across the nation, and said only the Union government can deliver on this crucial step for India.