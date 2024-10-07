Why is Narendra Modi delaying census that must include caste count: Congress

The Congress on Monday, 7 October, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "delay" in the census and asserted that it is only through a caste count that full and meaningful social, economic, and political justice can be ensured in education and employment.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that in the midst of its political transition and economic turmoil, Sri Lanka has just announced that its latest Population and Housing Census - last done in 2012 - will begin Monday.

"What about India? The decennial census was due in 2021. There is still no sign of it happening," Ramesh said in a post on X.