BJNY: Rahul Gandhi winds up with a Nyay Sankalp Padyatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday morning, 17 March, undertook a Nyay Sankalp Padyatra from Mani Bhavan, once the home of Mahatma Gandhi in south Mumbai.

His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of the Mahatma, joined the foot march along with Congress supporters. The procession headed for August Kranti Maidan, where the Quit India movement was initiated in 1942 during India’s struggle for independence from British rule.

Members of some of the Opposition parties in the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc also joined the Gandhis in the rally.