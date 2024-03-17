BJNY: Rahul Gandhi winds up with a Nyay Sankalp Padyatra
Members of several I.N.D.I.A. bloc opposition parties join the Congress leader for a joint rally this evening in Mumbai
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday morning, 17 March, undertook a Nyay Sankalp Padyatra from Mani Bhavan, once the home of Mahatma Gandhi in south Mumbai.
His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of the Mahatma, joined the foot march along with Congress supporters. The procession headed for August Kranti Maidan, where the Quit India movement was initiated in 1942 during India’s struggle for independence from British rule.
Members of some of the Opposition parties in the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc also joined the Gandhis in the rally.
The Opposition INDIA bloc will hold a joint rally in Mumbai on Sunday evening in a show of strength. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh are scheduled to take part in the event.
On Saturday, 17 March, the Congress MP concluded his 63-day-old Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai, paying tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar at the Chaityabhoomi memorial in central Mumbai and reading aloud the Preamble of the Constitution.
The former Congress president was accompanied by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines