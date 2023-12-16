Rahul Gandhi interacts with Harvard students, says keen to give every Indian student same exposure

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with Harvard University students from across the world on Friday and asserted that he is determined to ensure that every Indian student gets the exposure and opportunity needed to become global ambassadors.

"Had a wonderful and engaging chat with a diverse community of Harvard students from across the world.

"The students were curious about a wide range of topics -- about India, the rise of authoritarianism and challenges to democratic politics, geopolitical challenges posed by China, and new technology such as AI," Gandhi said on X after the meeting.

The interaction with the visiting students at the Harvard University took place in Delhi on Friday.