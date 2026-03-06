Rahul Gandhi invokes ideals of Gandhiji, Sree Narayana Guru at centenary event
Congress leader links the values championed by Sree Narayana Guru to the very foundations of India’s Constitution
Amidst the historic aura of Asramam Maidan in Kollam, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday evoked the enduring legacy of truth, non-violence, and compassion embodied by Mahatma Gandhi and the revered social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.
Speaking at the centenary celebration of their momentous meeting, he described it as an honour to commemorate the encounter of “two giants — Guruji and Gandhiji”.
Reflecting on that historic rendezvous a century ago, Rahul Gandhi painted a vivid picture of simplicity and humility. “They would probably have met in a modest setting, far from wealth or grandeur,” he mused, suggesting that their conversation would have revolved around a single, timeless theme: truth and non-violence. Drawing a subtle contrast with contemporary public life, he observed, “When giants meet, they remain humble. But when small-minded people meet, there is often arrogance and show.”
The Congress leader linked the values championed by Sree Narayana Guru to the very foundations of India’s Constitution. “Many regard the Constitution as just a book adopted after Independence,” he said, “but Guruji’s teachings reveal the same principles: respect for the weak, protection of society’s most vulnerable.”
He illustrated this philosophy through an anecdote from Guruji’s life: when mangoes were stolen from the ashram, the thieves were apprehended and treated harshly by the authorities. Guruji, however, refused to return to the ashram if violence was used, believing that wrongdoing deserved correction, not punishment. Rahul Gandhi described this as a “powerful testament to compassion and forgiveness.”
Turning to India’s freedom struggle, he highlighted the contrast between force and moral authority. “The British Empire wielded immense force but lacked true power. Gandhiji had no force, yet truth gave him real strength,” he said, drawing a parallel to today’s political contest. “On one side is truth and non-violence; on the other, power without the moral compass of Gandhiji.”
Emphasising the unwavering stand of both leaders against hatred and violence, Rahul Gandhi posed a pointed reflection to the present generation: “It is easy to place flowers before a statue, but the real challenge is whether we are prepared to live by their ideology.”
The event, attended by leaders from diverse political and social organisations, celebrated the historic convergence of India’s freedom movement with Kerala’s transformative social reform tradition, offering a moment to pause, reflect, and aspire to the enduring values of truth, compassion, and moral courage that continue to guide the nation.
With IANS inputs
