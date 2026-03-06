Rahul Gandhi invokes ideals of Gandhiji, Sree Narayana Guru at centenary event

Amidst the historic aura of Asramam Maidan in Kollam, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday evoked the enduring legacy of truth, non-violence, and compassion embodied by Mahatma Gandhi and the revered social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

Speaking at the centenary celebration of their momentous meeting, he described it as an honour to commemorate the encounter of “two giants — Guruji and Gandhiji”.

Reflecting on that historic rendezvous a century ago, Rahul Gandhi painted a vivid picture of simplicity and humility. “They would probably have met in a modest setting, far from wealth or grandeur,” he mused, suggesting that their conversation would have revolved around a single, timeless theme: truth and non-violence. Drawing a subtle contrast with contemporary public life, he observed, “When giants meet, they remain humble. But when small-minded people meet, there is often arrogance and show.”

The Congress leader linked the values championed by Sree Narayana Guru to the very foundations of India’s Constitution. “Many regard the Constitution as just a book adopted after Independence,” he said, “but Guruji’s teachings reveal the same principles: respect for the weak, protection of society’s most vulnerable.”