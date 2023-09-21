Rahul Gandhi makes surprise visit to Railway station, interacts with porters

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again surprised people by visiting a Railway station in New Delhi and interacting with the porters to know their concerns.

According to party sources, the Congress leader arrived at Anand Vihar Railway station to talk to the coolies.

Gandhi spoke at length with them and discussed the issues they face, the source said.

The Congress leader's visit comes months after few porters urged him to meet them to understand their issues and work for their uplift.

The Congress leader, in the last few months, has surprised people with his visits among people.