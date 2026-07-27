Rahul Gandhi meets Md Irfan, says youth like him India's greatest strength

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday met Md Irfan, the young man whose impassioned recitation of the Preamble to India's Constitution during the recent youth protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar made him one of the defining voices of the movement.

Sharing photographs from the meeting on Instagram, Gandhi described Irfan as "a young man from a Delhi neighbourhood whose mindset transcends his circumstances".

'His understanding of the Constitution, his perspective on the country, and his eagerness to learn demonstrate that India's greatest strength lies in its youth,' the Lok Sabha LoP wrote in a social media post in Hindi.

'Millions of young people like Irfan represent the country's true hope — inquisitive, sensitive and conscious of their rights and duties,' Gandhi added.