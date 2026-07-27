Rahul Gandhi meets Md Irfan, says youth like him India's greatest strength
Congress leader praises young protester's faith in the Constitution after his Jantar Mantar speech struck a chord across India
Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday met Md Irfan, the young man whose impassioned recitation of the Preamble to India's Constitution during the recent youth protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar made him one of the defining voices of the movement.
Sharing photographs from the meeting on Instagram, Gandhi described Irfan as "a young man from a Delhi neighbourhood whose mindset transcends his circumstances".
'His understanding of the Constitution, his perspective on the country, and his eagerness to learn demonstrate that India's greatest strength lies in its youth,' the Lok Sabha LoP wrote in a social media post in Hindi.
'Millions of young people like Irfan represent the country's true hope — inquisitive, sensitive and conscious of their rights and duties,' Gandhi added.
Irfan came into the national spotlight during the protests against the NEET paper leak after a video of him reciting the Preamble and speaking passionately about the Constitution, equality and justice went viral on social media.
Raised in a working-class family in Delhi, Irfan — who never went to school — has balanced his quest for knowledge with work while nurturing a deep interest in constitutional values and public affairs. Those who know him describe him as an avid reader who believes the Constitution should be understood not as an abstract document but as a living guarantee of dignity, equality and opportunity for ordinary citizens.
His remarks at Jantar Mantar drew on his own experiences to speak about the struggles of daily-wage earners, workers in the unorganised sector and young people seeking access to education and healthcare. His appeal for constitutional rights, dignity (garima) and equal opportunity resonated widely, making him an unexpected but compelling face of the student movement.
The meeting comes amid continuing protests over the NEET paper leak and the opposition's campaign accusing the Centre of failing to safeguard students' interests.
With PTI inputs