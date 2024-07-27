Rahul meets Vietnamese Ambassador to India, condoles Phu Trong's demise

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 26 July condoled the passing away of Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, and said his decisive leadership helped build a more inclusive society and lifted millions out of poverty.

Gandhi on Friday met Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai and condoled Trong's demise.

In a message, Gandhi said, "I extend my condolences to the people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on the passing of the General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong."

"I have been fortunate to visit your beautiful country several times. During my journeys, I was struck by the fortitude of the people of Vietnam. Their ability to overcome adversity has shaped a culture of courage and community. I was moved by their dignified acceptance of their past, and their innate ability to treat everyone with kindness and compassion," he said.

Amidst the global turmoil, Vietnam remains a powerful symbol of hope, the former Congress chief said.