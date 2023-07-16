Rahul Gandhi moves SC against defamation case verdict, says it will throttle free speech

"Such a finding is gravely detrimental to democratic free speech in the midst of a political campaign. It is respectfully submitted that the same will set a disastrous precedent wiping out any form of political dialogue or debate which is remotely critical in any manner. The phrase ‘moral turpitude’ has been misapplied to a case which is not one relating to any heinous offense (e.g., murder, rape or other immoral activity) and ex facie cannot apply to an offense where the legislature thought it fit to provide for a maximum punishment of only 2 years", Gandhi’s appeal said.

He added that the entire approach of the impugned judgment, as indeed of the judgments of the courts below, has been to mis-characterise the one-line statement of the petitioner as hugely serious.

Gandhi added that firstly, an undefined amorphous group which, according to the complainant consists of 13 crore people, has been held to be defamed. "The surname Modi in different parts of the country encompasses different communities and sub-communities, which usually have no commonality or uniformity at all", his appeal said. He further added, secondly, the three specific persons named in the speech, who alone could have possibly suffered prejudice, have admittedly not sued or complained and instead, the complainant simply has a 'Modi' surname from Gujarat who has neither shown nor been held to be prejudiced or damaged in any specific or personal sense. "Thirdly, the complainant admitted that he comes from Modh Vanika Samaj. This term is not interchangeable with Modi and the Modi surname is present in various castes," the 731-page appeal said.