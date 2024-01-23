Rahul Gandhi offers tributes to Netaji on his birth anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said he was a leading example of Indian values of pluralism and tolerance.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Gandhi had halted in Meghalaya on Monday night. Gandhi offered floral tributes before a garlanded photograph of Netaji at the campsite.

He posted on X, "Our heartfelt tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary. Netaji’s Indian National Army with brigades named Gandhi, Nehru, Azad, Subhas, and Rani of Jhansi regiment played an integral role in India’s freedom struggle..