Rahul posts video of meeting cobbler, says 'builders of India' can change country's destiny

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said India's greatest wealth lies in the "traditional skills" of families of artisans and asserted that if such "builders of India" get the necessary support, they can change not only their own destiny but also that of the country.

The Congress MP made the remarks in a post he shared along with the video of his recent meeting with a cobbler on his way back to Lucknow from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"India's greatest wealth lies in the 'traditional skills' of families of workers. Recently, while returning from Sultanpur, I met shoe artisan Ram Chet ji, who lovingly sent me a very comfortable and excellent pair of shoes made with his own hands," he said.