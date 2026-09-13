Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi meet Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim over breakfast
Anwar conveys Malaysia's concurrence with India's proposal to establish consulate general in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, says MEA
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim over breakfast in New Delhi on Sunday, amid the Malaysian leader's official visit to India for the 18th BRICS Summit.
The Congress shared pictures of the meeting on X, saying Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi, met Anwar Ibrahim for a breakfast meeting in the national capital.
Anwar is in India to participate in the two-day BRICS Summit being hosted in New Delhi. On Saturday, he attended the summit session on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism”, took part in a tree plantation drive with other BRICS leaders and attended a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Malaysian prime minister also held bilateral meetings with Modi and other leaders on the sidelines of the summit, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During his meeting with Modi, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), they reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across several areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, the digital economy, energy, fintech, education and tourism.
The leaders also discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest. Modi appreciated Malaysia's continued support for stronger India-ASEAN relations.
Anwar also conveyed Malaysia's concurrence with India's proposal to establish a consulate general in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, the MEA said.
The bilateral discussions followed Modi's visit to Malaysia in February 2026, with both sides reviewing the outcomes of that visit and progress in cooperation across multiple sectors.
Following his engagements in New Delhi, Anwar is scheduled to travel to Kerala, where he plans to meet India's Grand Mufti. The Malaysian prime minister said the meeting would focus on community development, education and religious affairs.
Anwar is subsequently scheduled to travel to the Maldives for an official visit at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu.
With IANS inputs