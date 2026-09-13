Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi meet Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim over breakfast

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim over breakfast in New Delhi on Sunday, amid the Malaysian leader's official visit to India for the 18th BRICS Summit.

The Congress shared pictures of the meeting on X, saying Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi, met Anwar Ibrahim for a breakfast meeting in the national capital.

Anwar is in India to participate in the two-day BRICS Summit being hosted in New Delhi. On Saturday, he attended the summit session on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism”, took part in a tree plantation drive with other BRICS leaders and attended a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Malaysian prime minister also held bilateral meetings with Modi and other leaders on the sidelines of the summit, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin.