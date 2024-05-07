Rahul Gandhi promises to make crores of people 'lakhpati' if voted to power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 7 May, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he wanted to hand over 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' belonging to tribals to industrialists.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, Gandhi promised to make crores of people 'lakhpati' if voted to power.

Asserting that this Lok Sabha election is for saving the Constitution and the rights of tribals, poor and backward, he said INDIA bloc leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives to save the Constitution.

The former Congress president said, "PM wants to hand over the 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' of the tribals to 14-15 industrialists... Narendra Modi works for Adani, Ambani... he made 22 people billionaires in his 10-year tenure... We will provide Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women if voted to power."

"The BJP wants to confine tribals to roles like domestic helps. They never want you to become doctors, engineers and lawyers. They want to hand over jungles to industrialists... The country is being run by 90 IAS officers and out of them, there is only one tribal who has been sidelined in Delhi. The tribal population is around 8 per cent in the country," he said.