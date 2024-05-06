Rahul Gandhi: "These elections are to protect tribal rights to jungle and jobs"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 6 May, alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made up his mind to alter and scrap the Constitution, a move he said will deprive the tribespeople of India and other sections of society of their guaranteed rights and destroy the public sector.

Addressing a campaign rally at Segaon, under the Khargone Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said loans given to farmers will be waived and the daily allowance under the MGNREGA scheme will be raised from Rs 250 to Rs 400 soon, once the INDIA bloc forms a government at the Centre.

"These elections are being fought to save the Constitution and reservations extended to the poor and to protect their rights to the land, the jungles and to jobs. But Modi-ji has made up his mind to change and scrap it (the Constitution of India)," he said.

Khargone (a seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribes) will vote on 13 May, in the fourth phase of polling.

After coming to power, the opposition alliance will enact a law to ensure that farmers get the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, the Congress leader also promised.

Highlighting that tampering with the Constitution would mean the rights of the Adivasi and poor people would cease to exist, Gandhi said: "Your (rights on) land, water, forests and reservations will end. The public sector will be finished and the rule of 20–25 rich people will kick in. Arabpatis (billionaires) like (Gautam) Adani want your land, water and jungle, which will be snatched and handed over to them (if the BJP gets a third term)."

Land for airports, power stations and infrastructure have already been given to 22–25 multi-billionaires by Modi, he alleged.