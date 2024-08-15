Rahul Gandhi Red Fort seating row: BJP loses the courtesy war

The ministry of defence, which is in charge of the Red Fort and responsible for seating arrangements, is reported to have informally told media outlets that the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, was seated in the second last row at the 78th Independence Day function because Olympic medal winners were seated in the front row.

While the LOP sat through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in his designated seat, the front row was occupied by several Union ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who too figure seventh in the table of precedence. None of them had the courtesy to vacate a seat for the LOP, though.

It is not clear if the change was communicated to the LOP by the ministry. Till Thursday evening, there was no official clarification issued by the ministry either. It is also not clear why an additional chair could not be placed in the front row and why one of the cabinet ministers could not be seated in the second row; or indeed why the LOP could not be seated in the second row.