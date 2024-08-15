Rahul Gandhi leaves his mark in 50 days as Leader of the Opposition
Gandhi has so far delivered 9 speeches in Parliament, held 5 press conferences, visited 9 states and engaged with 25 citizens' groups, including labourers, farmers and students
On Thursday, 15 August, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi out in an appearance at the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, his party released a detailed report card marking his first 50 days as Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in the Lok Sabha.
The report showcased Gandhi’s active role in parliamentary debates, press briefings, grassroots engagement and public outreach initiatives.
Gandhi, within his first 50 days as LoP, has delivered nine speeches in Parliament, held five press conferences, visited nine states and engaged with twenty-five different citizens' groups, including wage labourers, farmers, Indian Railways loco pilots and students.
These interactions underscore Gandhi’s focus on addressing diverse grassroots issues, ranging from economic challenges to social justice.
Among the key topics he has highlighted in his capacity as LoP are the ongoing NEET examination controversy, the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in the Army, the call for a long-overdue caste census and a pointed critique of the Union Budget 2024–25.
His active role as LoP shows he intends to both challenge the government and offer alternative solutions as a leader of the people.
For now, the Congress’ report card paints a picture of a leader who is constantly engaging with people on the ground, evaluating and questioning the policies of the elected government, suggesting improvements — and setting the stage for an increasingly combative political stint.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi took to X to wish fellow Indians on this 78th Independence Day and said "freedom is our biggest protective shield".
For us, freedom is not just a word — it is our biggest protective shield, rooted in constitutional and democratic values
'It is the power of expression, the ability to speak the truth and the hope to fulfil dreams,' the former Congress chief said in a post on X.
