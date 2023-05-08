Rahul Gandhi takes a bus ride in Bengaluru, interacts with college students and working women

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday interacted with college students and working women in Bengaluru ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The former party chief stopped for a cup of coffee at a 'Cafe Coffee Day' outlet on Cunningham Road. At a close-by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stop, he spoke to a bunch of college students and working women.

He then hopped on to a BMTC bus and interacted with women passengers to understand their vision for Karnataka, party leaders said.