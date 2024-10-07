Rahul Gandhi asks ‘What do Dalit Indians eat?’, dishes up inclusion
The Congress leader's candid video on Bahujan culinary traditions — from the kitchen to the dining table — has caught netizens' attention (and imagination)
In an apparent foray into expanding his culinary skills, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a video where he delves into an often-overlooked aspect of Dalit politics — the culture of Dalit food, of eating as a member of a Scheduled Caste in India.
Back from a visit to Maharashtra campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Gandhi on Monday, 7 October, shared a video on X where he visits a Dalit family to learn about their cuisine and hear about the discriminations faced by the community. He ends the video pledging his commitment to protect and uphold the Constitution so that the Bahujan rights enshrined in it are realised.
In the video, Gandhi is seen visiting the home of Dalit Congress activist Ajay Tukaram Sanade and his wife Anjana in Kolhapur, where he helps out in the kitchen before joining the family for not lunch.
As he expresses curiosity about Dalit cooking and those gathered to meet him discuss their food traditions, Gandhi spotlights the broader issue of social inclusion that is laid bare.
As he engages with the triggering topic of caste-based discrimination, it becomes clear that the lack of awareness about Dalit cuisine in mainstream discourse is a direct result.
"Even today, very few people know about Dalit kitchens. As Shahu Patole said, 'Nobody knows what Dalits eat,'" Gandhi posted in Hindi on X, along with a video of the visit.
"Intrigued by what they eat, how they cook, and the culture around it, I spent an afternoon with Ajay and Anjana Sanade," said Gandhi.
The video features the the Sanade family teaching Gandhi how to cook dishes such as chane ke saag ki sabzi (harbharyachi bhaji, or Bengal gram greens) and tuvar dal (pigeon peas) with brinjal. This opens up a conversation about caste discrimination and the need for greater visibility of Dalit culture.
“Shahu Patole has written a book, Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada,” says Gandhi, “which highlights the foods eaten by Dalits. There is a great need to document and promote this part of our shared culture.”
His visit with the family also ends up highlighting the socio-political significance of Dalit eating habits.
The continuing fight for equality and inclusion, Gandhi emphasises, goes beyond political rights of the disprivileged — it extends to the cultural recognition of and respect for marginalised communities.
Reaffirmed his commitment to Bahujan rights, Gandhi makes the distinction between legislation and real social change: “The Constitution gives Bahujans their share and rights, and we will protect it. But true inclusion and equality in society can only be achieved when every Indian embraces the spirit of brotherhood.”
The video, which captures Gandhi in the kitchen and later enjoying the meal with the Sanade family, has garnered significant attention online, with many praising the Congress leader for shedding light on these socio-cultural dimensions of caste discrimination in India (and Indian communities in general).
As the Maharashtra assembly elections draw closer, political observers also see Gandhi’s gesture as a bold move to solidify support among marginalised communities — in a state where caste and other social affiliations have been a key election plank for several leaders and parties lately — while reinforcing the Congress’ overarching values of equality and social justice.
