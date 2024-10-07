Rahul Gandhi asks ‘What do Dalit Indians eat?’, dishes up inclusion

In an apparent foray into expanding his culinary skills, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a video where he delves into an often-overlooked aspect of Dalit politics — the culture of Dalit food, of eating as a member of a Scheduled Caste in India.

Back from a visit to Maharashtra campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Gandhi on Monday, 7 October, shared a video on X where he visits a Dalit family to learn about their cuisine and hear about the discriminations faced by the community. He ends the video pledging his commitment to protect and uphold the Constitution so that the Bahujan rights enshrined in it are realised.

In the video, Gandhi is seen visiting the home of Dalit Congress activist Ajay Tukaram Sanade and his wife Anjana in Kolhapur, where he helps out in the kitchen before joining the family for not lunch.

As he expresses curiosity about Dalit cooking and those gathered to meet him discuss their food traditions, Gandhi spotlights the broader issue of social inclusion that is laid bare.

As he engages with the triggering topic of caste-based discrimination, it becomes clear that the lack of awareness about Dalit cuisine in mainstream discourse is a direct result.

"Even today, very few people know about Dalit kitchens. As Shahu Patole said, 'Nobody knows what Dalits eat,'" Gandhi posted in Hindi on X, along with a video of the visit.

"Intrigued by what they eat, how they cook, and the culture around it, I spent an afternoon with Ajay and Anjana Sanade," said Gandhi.