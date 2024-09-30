Maratha quota: Manoj Jarange plans show of unity at Dussehra rally in Beed

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday, 30 September, appealed to the people, including the poor and needy, to converge in a show of unity at the Dussehra rally to be held at Narayangad in Maharashtra's Beed district.

Dussehra will be celebrated on 12 October 2023.

Jarange also said he will speak at the rally, which would be attended by the Maratha community people and farmers, but there will no politics at the event.

He was speaking to reporters at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he is currently undergoing treatment after ending his fast over the demand for OBC quota for the Maratha community.

Jarange sat on a hunger strike on 17 September, his sixth in a year, to demand reservation to the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.