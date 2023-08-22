Rahul Gandhi to leave for Brussels on Sept 6, to attend several meetings in Paris, Oslo till Sept 10

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will kick starting his trip of three European nations on September 6 and will participate in several programmes including his visit to European Union Parliament and interaction with the Indian diaspora beside many others.

Incidentally, the programme of Rahul Gandhi collides with the G20 meeting in India on September 8 and 9, when he will be holding discussions in France’s Paris.

A Congress source told IANS, “Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Belgium’s capital city of Brussels on September 6 and on September 7 and 8, he will be participating in several programmes, which includes his visit to European Parliament and his meeting with Indian diaspora.”

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting France, Belgium's Brussels and Norway's Oslo.