Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to prioritise safety of Indians amid Middle East escalation
Congress Leader of Opposition called for swift action as embassies issue advisories following US-Israel strikes on Iran
Rahul Gandhi on Saturday voiced concern over the rapidly intensifying conflict in the Middle East following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, urging the Government of India to act decisively to safeguard Indian nationals in the region.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha described the unfolding situation as “deeply concerning” and stressed that the safety and security of every Indian citizen across the Middle East must remain the government’s highest priority. In a post on X, Gandhi called on the Centre to take immediate and proactive steps to protect Indians living and working in affected countries.
His remarks came amid a sharp escalation in hostilities after the United States and Israel launched a major offensive against Iran. Tehran is reported to have retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US military facilities in parts of the Gulf, significantly raising the risk of a broader regional conflict.
As tensions mounted, the Embassy of India, Tehran advised Indian nationals in Iran to remain indoors and exercise “utmost caution”. In its advisory, the mission urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, closely follow news updates and await further guidance.
US President Donald Trump said American forces had initiated “major combat operations” in Iran, describing the strikes as aimed at countering Tehran’s alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons and long-range missile capabilities.
The Embassy of India, Doha also issued a precautionary advisory for Indians in Qatar, advising them to remain vigilant, follow instructions from local authorities and stay updated through official channels. The embassy confirmed it continues to function normally and shared 24-hour helpline details for assistance.
With uncertainty spreading across the region, concerns are growing over the safety of expatriate communities and the potential global ramifications of the escalating conflict.
With agency inputs
