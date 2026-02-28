Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to prioritise safety of Indians amid Middle East escalation

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday voiced concern over the rapidly intensifying conflict in the Middle East following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, urging the Government of India to act decisively to safeguard Indian nationals in the region.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha described the unfolding situation as “deeply concerning” and stressed that the safety and security of every Indian citizen across the Middle East must remain the government’s highest priority. In a post on X, Gandhi called on the Centre to take immediate and proactive steps to protect Indians living and working in affected countries.

His remarks came amid a sharp escalation in hostilities after the United States and Israel launched a major offensive against Iran. Tehran is reported to have retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US military facilities in parts of the Gulf, significantly raising the risk of a broader regional conflict.