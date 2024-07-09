Rahul Gandhi visits Raebareli, meets Kirti Chakra awardee's family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 9 July met the family members of Kirti Chakra recipient Captain Anshuman Singh, whose mother later spoke out against the Agniveer scheme.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also visited AIIMS-Raebareli and met party workers and local residents of his constituency during his short visit before leaving for Lucknow.

"I request the government not to divide the Army into two categories," the late captain's mother Manju Singh told reporters after Gandhi met her at a guest house.

Speaking further about the about the Army scheme launched in 2022 for short-term recruitment of jawans, Singh said the four-year job role is not appropriate as Agniveers who are let go would struggle to find another suitable career.

"They (Agniveers) will be mentally and physically weak after four years after which they would be unable to pursue their studies... this is not good," she added.

Her son was posthumously conferred the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, by President Droupadi Murmu on July 5 during an investiture ceremony.

Capt Singh died while rescuing people from a major fire in July last year.

Gandhi had called the martyr's family, which resides in Lucknow, to meet them at the guest house.

After meeting the Congress leader, the late officer's mother told reporters that Gandhi assured all possible support to their family.

"Gandhi said that he requested the government to end the Agniveer scheme as it is not appropriate for the Army," she said.