Rahul Gandhi writes to PM on plight of Wayanad people in view of SC judgment

"The state and the union governments can help by requesting dilution of a minimum width of an ESZ to the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The Supreme Court judgment considers recommendations made by the CEC & the MoEF&CC," Rahul Gandhi wrote on his Facebook wall on Friday and posted a copy of the letter too.



"Local communities, still reeling under the impact of the Covid pandemic, have expressed grave concerns regarding the implications of this judgment on their lives and livelihoods. The Guidelines for Declaration of Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ) around National Park and Wildlife Sanctuaries dated February 9, 2011 - ESZ Guidelines - as well as the abovementioned judgment prohibit certain activities in ESZ.