Rahul, Priyanka mourn deaths in Mizoram bridge collapse

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday mourned the loss of lives in Mizoram's under-construction railway bridge collapse.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of several people due to the collapse of an under construction railway overbridge in Mizoram. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

I urge Congress workers to provide all possible help in relief and rescue efforts," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.