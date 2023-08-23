Railway Minister announces Rs 10 L ex-gratia for bridge collapse victims in Mizoram

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in Mizoram's under-construction railway bridge collapse and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the victims and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

In a tweet, Vaishnaw said, “Grieved by the unfortunate incident in Mizoram. NDRF, state administration and railway officials are at the site. Rescue

operation on war footing. Ex-gratia compensation: Rs 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs 2 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.”

Earlier, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

The North Frontier Railways said that the girder was designed by STUP Consultant and proof checked by IIT Guwahati.