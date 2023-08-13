“Rahul-sir se meri baat ho sakti hai kya?”: vegetable vendor Rameshwar wants to talk to Rahul Gandhi

Rameshwar does not ask for help. After a video clip of him in conversation with Lallantop reporter Bhanu Kumar Jha went viral in the last week of July, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Azadpur and listened to the vegetable vendors there. Rameshwar, however, missed him.

In the viral video, Rameshwar was seen with his empty hand-cart, telling Jha that he had arrived at the market to buy tomatoes but the prices were so high that he could not afford to buy the perishable vegetable.

Asked if he would buy some other vegetable, he replied, "Paise nahin hain." He did not have enough money to buy any other vegetable that day either.