Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi in Delhi amid soaring prices of vegetables

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning went to Azadpur Mandi, one of Asia's biggest vegetable wholesale markets, in the wake of soaring prices of vegetables.

He arrived at the Azadpur Mandi in north Delhi around 4 a.m. and interacted with the vegetable sellers in the market, sources said.

His visit to Azadpur Mandi comes amid soaring prices of vegetables. Several vegetable varieties are being sold at over Rs 100 per kilogram. Even tomatoes are being sold at over Rs 200 per kg in several areas of the national capital.

He visited the vegetable market, two days after returning from Kerala where he got treatment for his childhood knee injury.