Rahul's conviction 'litmus test' for Indian judiciary, hope it will be reversed: Anand Sharma

"This will be a litmus test for the Indian judiciary too. I have no doubt that what is wrong will be corrected, a flawed decision in law will be reversed and I say that of my understanding in law and Constitution," Sharma said.



Asked about his own occupation of a government accommodation, he said he has not flouted rules and regulations and he is paying the market rent to stay in the residence as per the rules laid down by Parliament.



Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case and was given a two-year sentence, following which the former Congress chief was disqualified from Parliament.



The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked Gandhi to vacate his official bungalow at Tughlaq Road by April 22.