Rail tickets, LPG, UPI, PPF: Key changes from today and what they mean for you

From today, a series of major changes affecting everyday expenses have come into effect across India. From rail ticket bookings and LPG prices to UPI transactions and PPF rules, these updates are set to impact households’ wallets and financial planning.

LPG Cylinder Prices Increase

Oil marketing companies have raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders. In Delhi, the cost has risen by Rs 15 to Rs 1,595, while in Kolkata it has increased to Rs 1,700, in Mumbai to Rs 1,547, and in Chennai to Rs 1,754. The price of 14 kg domestic cylinders, however, remains unchanged.

Aviation Fuel Costs Rise

The cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has climbed amid higher jet fuel prices during the festive season. In Delhi, ATF prices have increased from Rs 90,713.52 per kilolitre to Rs 93,766.02 per kilolitre, potentially impacting air travel costs.

Indian Railways Tightens Online Booking Rules

Indian Railways has introduced a new rule to curb ticket booking fraud. Only passengers with verified Aadhaar numbers will be able to book tickets online during the first 15 minutes after reservations open on the IRCTC website and app. Counter bookings remain unaffected.