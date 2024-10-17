Railway Board reduces reservation period, cites high cancellation

The Railway Board has reduced the advance reservation period (ARP) of seats for train journeys from the current 120 days to 60 days, and justified its decision citing high cancellation rates and wastage of berths.

In 2015, the board had decided to increase the ARP from 60 days to 120 days but on Thursday, it took a U-turn on the matter. The new ARP will come into effect from 1 November.

“Railway advance reservation period has undergone changes from time to time. Advance Reservation Period has varied from 30 days to 120 days. Based on the experience of various periods, 60 days Advance Reservation Period has been observed as the optimal period from passenger point of view,” a press statement from the board said

It also presented a table to show how from April 1981, decisions were changed on several occasions to increase or decrease ARP between 120 days and 30 days on 12 occasions until 1 April 2015.